Perry’s Ice Cream launches Bad Breakup ice cream

National Breakup Day is Feb. 13 and Perry’s Ice Cream, Akron, N.Y., introduced Bad Breakup, a new ice cream flavor to celebrate.

The ice cream features sea salt caramel chocolate ice cream with milk fudge swirls and fudge-filled hearts. A 1/2-cup serving contains 180 calories, 9 grams of fat, 19 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

The ice cream is sold in pints for $3.49 suggested retail price and is available at retail grocery and convenience stores across New York State, Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

