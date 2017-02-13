Ice cream flavors

Perry’s Ice Cream launches Bad Breakup ice cream

In honor of National Breakup Day on Feb. 15, Perry's added this new flavor.

February 13, 2017
National Breakup Day is Feb. 13 and Perry’s Ice Cream, Akron, N.Y., introduced Bad Breakup, a new ice cream flavor to celebrate.

The ice cream features sea salt caramel chocolate ice cream with milk fudge swirls and fudge-filled hearts. A 1/2-cup serving contains 180 calories, 9 grams of fat, 19 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein.

The ice cream is sold in pints for $3.49 suggested retail price and is available at retail grocery and convenience stores across New York State, Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

