New dairy products: Sonoma Creamery introduces Cheddar Crisps
Sonoma Creamery, Sonoma, Calif., launches Cheddar Crisps in four flavor varieties, including bacon Cheddar crisps, Cheddar crisps and Parmesan crisps. The lactose-free baked snack is made with Cheddar cheese and uncured bacon (for the bacon variety), and baked with gluten-free organic brown rice and organic oat bran. The bacon Cheddar flavor contains 150 calories, 7 grams of fat and 10 grams of protein. The suggested retail price is $4.99 for a 2.25-ounce package, and they are available from Amazon and select grocery and specialty retailers nationwide.
