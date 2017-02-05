Fortress Technology celebrates 20th anniversary

Fortress Technology hits a milestone as the company celebrates 20 years as an industry leader in the manufacturing of industrial metal detector solutions. Fortress metal detectors are used within a range of sectors including food, consumer goods, textile, paper and pharmaceutical. Over the past 20 years, Fortress has steadily grown into one of the largest global suppliers with three manufacturing facilities, a dedicated team of distributors and more than 225 employees.

Company President Steve Gidman said, "We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our employees, our distributors and the support of our customers. It’s been an incredible journey for our business and we are looking forward to the next 20 years.”

To continue to meet market demand after another successful year of growth, Fortress began construction on a building expansion at their head office in Toronto, which will more than double their current manufacturing facility and office space to over 52,000 square feet.

Fortress has always custom manufactured its equipment to suit its customers’ needs, application and specifications. New technology is being developed to be backwards compatible and complete support for its existing systems, with readily available parts. A global service team is always provided, ensuring Fortress customers can stay up to date with industry standards without having to purchase a new system.

Source: Fortress Technology