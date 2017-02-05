Yoplait relaunches Custard, introduces Greek 100 Protein, Dippers yogurt lines

Yoplait, a brand of General Mills, Minneapolis, has reintroduced its Yoplait Custard line with updated packaging and recipe.

The yogurt is made with whole milk and is available in six flavors: vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, banana, lemon and caramel. It contains no artificial colors or flavors, and no high-fructose corn syrup. The strawberry flavor contains 170 calories, 5 grams of fat, 19 grams of sugar and 7 grams of protein. The suggested retail price is $1 and it's available in stores nationwide.

Alongside the relaunch, the company also introduced Greek 100 Protein and a new Dippers line.

The Greek 100 Protein contains 14 to 15 grams of protein per serving and will replace Yoplait Greek 100 in stores. The thicker yogurt comes in 20 flavors including strawberry, black cherry and peach. It contains no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial colors or flavors. The black cherry flavor contains 100 calories, 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of sugar.

Also on shelves is the new Yoplait Dippers. It combines nonfat Greek yogurt with crunchy dippers in one convenient package.

Available flavors are:

Vanilla Bean Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Honey Oat Crisps

Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Choco-Drizzled Pretzels

Caramelized Banana Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Choco-Drizzled Pretzels

Coffee Chocolate Chunk Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Cinnamon Crisps

Toasted Coconut Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Honey Oat Crisps

Chipotle Ranch Greek Nonfat Yogurt + Tortilla Chips

The vanilla bean with honey oat crisps contains 230 calories, 6 grams of fat, 17 grams of sugar and 11 grams of protein. The Greek 100 Protein (retails for $1) and Dippers (retails for $1.79) are available nationwide.



