Edward’s desserts has two new multiserve pie varieties

edwards

Edwards Creme Pies

February 17, 2017
Two new multiserve pie varieties are available from Bloomington, Minn.-based Edward’s desserts, a subsidiary of The Schwan Food Co. Triple Coconut Crème and Vanilla Caramel Crème are both milk-based pies containing eight servings. A 3.5-ounce serving of the coconut pie contains 240 calories, 9 grams of fat, 25 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein. The pie retails for $7.99 and is available nationwide in Walmart and other retailers.

