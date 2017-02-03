Yasso adds three new flavors to its frozen Greek yogurt novelties line
Yasso Inc., Quincy, Mass., added three new flavors to its line of frozen Greek yogurt novelties — cookies n’ cream, chocolate chip and Cinnamon Bun. The bars are sold in 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $4.99. The chocolate chip flavor contains 100 calories, 2 grams of fat, 13 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce bar. The bars can be found nationwide in retailers, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Publix, Wegmens and Whole Foods.
