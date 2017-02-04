New dairy products: LaColombe’s Draft Latte, froth milk and espresso

LaColombe Coffee Roasters, Philadelphia, introduced the first ever Draft Latte, now sold in a can. It's the first texturized dairy beverage in North America, according to the company. The latte is made with milk and cold-pressed espresso, with no sugar added. It's also lactose-free.

It comes in four varieties: plain, mocha, vanilla and Triple (equal to 2.25 cups of coffee). The mocha flavor contains 130 calories, 4.5 grams of fat, 15 grams of sugar and 7 grams of protein per 9-ounce can.

The unique texture in Draft Latte comes from food-grade liquid Nitrous Oxide. Known as a “sweet gas,” the liquid is added to the bottom of the can through a grommet, according to the company. Pressure is released and the liquid gas turns into vapor, creating billions of tiny bubbles, which forms the head.

The suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.49 per can and can be found at select Target Stores nationwide, in various Wholefoods regions (Rocky Mountain, Mid Atlantic, South Pacific, Northeast), and chain wide at Meijer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Shoprite and Wegmans.

