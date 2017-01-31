Dairy processor news from Fonterra, Gay Lea Foods, a2 Milk Co.

Fonterra caters to breakfast trends in China

Rising incomes and a growing middle class in China are fueling demand for Western-style breakfast items such as butter, cream and cheese, says Fonterra, the Oceania–based dairy cooperative.

To meet demand, Fonterra has boosted the availability of its Anchor Dairy Foods’ product range, increasing the number of stores it sells into from 1,400 to 1,700 in recent months and elevating the presence of its products on e-commerce platforms – a popular way of purchasing food items in China.

It also launched a mobile app campaign inviting users to share their favourite breakfast recipes using various dairy ingredients.

More than 8,000 recipes were shared during December and January by shoppers who bought Anchor products. Around 70% of the recipes shared were Western-style dishes such as breakfast paninis and omelettes, while 30% were Chinese-inspired dishes such as sweet potato cream soup, toast rolls with peanuts, and cheese and egg breakfast cups.

“As incomes rise and the middle class grows, we are seeing greater demand for Western-style breakfast items such as butter, cheese and cream,” said Chester Cao, Vice President of Brands for Greater China.

Data from China Customs shows that imports for butter, cream and cheese all rose significantly in the first eleven months of 2016 compared with the year prior, with cream up 57% , cheese up 31% and butter up 21%.

Source: Fonterra press release

Canada’s Gay Lea Foods had a ‘banner year’ in 2016

Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd., Mississauga, Ontario, said it is poised for growth in 2017 with ambitious plans for an expansion of its foods and ingredients business as well as for continued investment in innovative, industry-leading products.

At the co-op’s annual meeting on Jan. 24, President & CEO Michael Barrett, said it was "a banner year" for Gay Lea Foods. Continued growth and an intensified commitment to innovation in 2017 will build on last year's successes which include numerous record setting accomplishments:

Becoming the first North American co-operative to welcome both dairy goat and dairy cow members

An investment and partnership in Mariposa Dairy, the fastest-growing goat cheese business in North America

The launch of innovative new aged goat cheddar cheeses

The addition of Black River Cheese and Stirling Creamery

Record membership growth

Record processing volumes

Record sales

Record profitability

Record fundraising by employees and delegates for the Gay Lea Foundation, the official registered charity of Gay Lea Foods

Continued investment in employee training and professional development programs

Source: Gay Lea Foods

Australian dairy expands U.S. distribution of its A2 milk

The Australian dairy a2 Milk Co. announced this month that it has begun a national launch of its a2 Milk brand of cows' milk that is said to be “a natural alternative for people with sensitivities to conventional dairy milk.”

The milks are available in half-gallon cartons in whole milk, 2% and 1% varieties throughout the United States. Retailers include Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway, Kroger, Target and Trader Joe's.

Conventional milk typically contains the A1 beta-casein, a protein often associated with indigestion and discomfort. The dairy says its milk contains the A2 type beta-casein protein.



Source: a2 Milk Co.