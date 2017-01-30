Taste the best U.S. cheeses, then enter international food contest

Dairy foods processors have an opportunity to taste the best cheese in the United States and to measure their own products against the best in the world.

Entry deadline for International FoodTec Award is June 19

Anuga FoodTec seeks entries to its the International FoodTec Award program. The award, from DLG (German Agricultural Society / Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft), recognizes ground-breaking developments in innovation, sustainability and efficiency in the food technology sector. An international panel of experts from research and academia as well as representatives from the field select the most innovative concepts.

The nomination deadline is June 19. Submit entries at www.foodtecaward.com/en/

Gold medals are awarded to products with a new concept in which the function has significantly changed and the use of which gives rise to a new process or materially improves an existing process. Silver medals are awarded to existing products which have been developed to such an extent that a substantial improvement in their function and the process is achieved.

Innovations may be submitted from the following areas: process technology including measuring, control and regulating technology, automation and robotics, filling and packaging, environmental, biotechnology, process management including software solutions, logistics, food safety and quality management.

Anuga FoodTec 2018 will be held March 20 to 23 in Cologne, Germany.

Taste the best cheese in the U.S. in Wisconsin on March 9

Taste more than 40 of the nation’s finest cheeses at Cheese Champion, on March 9 at the KI Convention Center, Green Bay, Wis. At this time, the best cheese in the country will be named, following the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest (March 7 and 8 in Green Bay).

“Thousands of cheeses will be evaluated, but only one can win the top honor,” said Kirsten Henning, Events Manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the host organization. “With some of the most respected and successful cheesemakers in the nation on hand to hear the big announcement, there’s no doubt you’ll feel the excitement in the room.”

Purchase tickets at www.uschampioncheese.org. The event features some of the contest’s best entries and local craft brews. Pairings include cheese from Carr Valley Cheese, Cedar Grove Cheese, Organic Valley, Renard’s Cheese, and Widmer’s Cheese Cellars, along with beers from Badger State Brewing Co., Hinterland Brewery, Pigeon River Brewing Co., Stillmank Brewing Co., and Titletown Brewing Co.