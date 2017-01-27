DFA and 3 other dairies plan cheese/whey plant in Michigan

Irish dairy giant Glanbia plc and three U.S. dairy cooperatives said they are in “advanced discussions” to create a stand-alone joint venture to build and operate a cheese and whey production facility in Michigan. Glanbia would own 50% of the joint venture, with the remainder held by its U.S. partners: Dairy Farmers of America, Michigan Milk Producers Association and Foremost Farms USA.

The plant is projected to process 8 million pounds (3.6 million liters) of milk daily. DFA, MMPA and Foremost Farms would supply all milk required by the plant. Glanbia will have full responsibility for all commercial, technical and operational aspects of the business. If the project proceeds as planned, commissioning of the new facility is expected to take place in the second half of 2019.

Personnel, food safety news from MMPA

MMPA recently announced the re-certification of its Deutsch Käse Haus at SQF Level 2. The certification was issued by the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI). The cooperative received “excellent” ratings, the highest ranking awarded.

MMPA General Manager Joe Diglio said the dairy co-op hired Ed Jaquay to lead plant operations and supply chain management. As director of operations, Jaquay will be responsible for leading plant management at MMPA’s three dairy processing facilities and overseeing the supply chain. Leading the supply chain department is Therese Tierney who was recently promoted from the milk sales department.