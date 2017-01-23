Maple Hill Creamery adds new yogurt varieties to drinkable and cup lines

Stuyvesant, N.Y.-based Maple Hill Creamery added three new flavors in drinkable and cup varieties to its whole-milk 100% grass-fed yogurt line. The company also added a 32-ounce bottle of kefir in a maple flavor.

The drinkable varieties are: coffee, strawberry and mango peach. The flavors join the other six varieties, including maple and blueberry. The strawberry flavor contains 300 calories, 16 grams of fat, 27 grams of sugar and 13 grams of protein per 12-ounce serving.

The 6-ounce cup varieties are: strawberry banana, coffee and apple cinnamon. The flavors join the other six varieties, including maple, lemon and wild blueberry. The strawberry banana flavor contains 150 calories, 7 grams of fat, 15 grams of sugar and 6 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving.

The yogurt beverages are sold in bottles for a suggested retail price of $2.99 and are available in Whole Foods stores in the northeast. The 6-ounce cups are sold for a suggested retail price of $1.59 and are available at various stores, nationwide. Broader distribution of all the new flavors is expected in mid-2017.

