New dairy products: Farm Rich frozen breaded Cheddar cheese curds

Farm Rich, a brand of Rich Products Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., launched breaded Cheddar cheese curds in the freezer section in grocery stores in the Midwest and Southeast.

The cheese curds are made with cheese sourced from LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy of Wisconsin. A 2-ounce serving contains 200 calories, 15 grams of fat and 9 grams of protein. The suggested retail price ranges from $4.99-$6.99 for a 16-ounce carton.

