Litre Service offers scraped surface heat exchanger repair, rebuild services

Litre Service’s repair capabilities include scraped surface heat exchanger cylinders, barrels, tubes, dashers, mutators and blades of any make, model or size. These cylinders, barrels and tubes consist of a jacketed cylinder with a rotating dasher holding rows of scraper blades. During the manufacturing process, fluid product is pumped through the inner diameter of the cylinder while the heating or cooling medium is circulated between the outer diameter of the tube and the jacket.

