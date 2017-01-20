Eriez's enhanced platform is designed for higher level of metal detection

The Xtreme metal detector enhanced platform from Eriez is recommended for the harshest applications. The unit adds to the breakthrough qualities of the company’s line of Xtreme metal detectors and it is ETL/CSA/CE approved. It is also certified for the harshest of washdown environments with an IP69K designation. Other highlights include easy set-up, dedicated reject log and event log. The detector offers greater sensitivity with its multiple frequency range and vibration immunity.

814-835-6000; www.eriez.com