Burkert’s actuator, valve is adapted with closed design and robust surface

Burkert’s Type 3361 valve features an electromotive actuator with ball screw that positions the control cone with highest precision. Its high positioning speed of 6 millimeters per second reacts quasi delay-free to process signals, and can be varied according to customer demands. Each flow-optimized valve housing can be equipped with up to five different valve seats for a precise adaptation. It also features high-impact and vibration resistance, and provides many helpful functions for process monitoring, valve diagnostics, predictive maintenance and modern process automation.

