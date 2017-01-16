Dairy Processing and EquipmentEquipmentOperations

Toray Membrane offers membrane technologies for sanitary applications

Toray Membrane

January 16, 2017
KEYWORDS filtration equipment / membrane filtration / sanitary equipment
Toray Membrane offers a casein whey separation microfiltration element. Fractionation of various proteins through microfiltration allows for separation and isolation of these valuable proteins. This element is ideal for dairy industry processing that requires heat sanitization. The company offers a full spectrum of membrane technologies for sanitary applications from reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ultrafiltration and microfiltration.

858-218-2360; www.toraywater.com

