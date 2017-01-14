DFA, Kroger dairy execs to speak at equipment conference

The Food Processing Suppliers Association said Rusty Golliher and Larry Noe are presenters at the association’s dairy-related breakout sessions during the FPSA annual conference March 15-17 in Carlsbad, Calif.

The theme of the dairy track is “Effective Project Implementation.” The presentation of Golliher, VP of engineering at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), is titled “Bringing a Project to Fruition within Scope, Schedule and Budget.” Golliher will provide an inside look at the steps and processes employed at DFA to ensure success in capital projects. DFA received the Tom Camerlo Exporter of the Year award from Dairy Foods and the U.S. Dairy Export Council in 2014.

Noe, an engineering manager at Kroger, will speak on “Automation, Training and Knowledge Transfer within the Plant.” He will focus on Kroger's efforts to maximize efficiency and productivity in dairy and beverage production through increased automation and associated training of plant staff. Kroger’s dairy facility in Denver was this magazine’s Plant of the Year in 2015.

Register for the conference on-line at www.fpsa.org.