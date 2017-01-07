New dairy products: Noosa yoghurt’s new tart & sweet flavors

Noosa yoghurt, Bellvue, Colo., launched new tart and sweet flavors for 2017. The three globally-inspired flavors are: orange & ginger, strawberry & hibiscus and pear & cardamom. The flavors feature juicy fruits, mixed with herbs and spices.

The strawberry & hibiscus flavor contains 260 calories, 11 grams of fat, 23 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein.

The Aussie-style yogurts are sold in 8-ounce tubs for a suggested retail price of $2.99 and are available in stores nationwide.

