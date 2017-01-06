La Terra Fina introduces a vanilla bean cheesecake dip with Greek yogurt
January 6, 2017
La Terra Fina, Union City, Calif., introduced a vanilla bean cheesecake dip sold exclusively at Sam’s Club’s nationwide. The dip is made with Neufchatel cream cheese and Greek yogurt. A 2-tablespoon serving contains 70 calories, 4 grams of fat, 5 grams of sugar and 2 grams of protein. It’s sold in a 24-ounce container and is ideal for use with fruit, pretzels, cookies and more. The suggested retail price is around $6.98, depending on the region sold.
