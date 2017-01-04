New dairy products: Liberté Organic whole-milk premium yogurt
January 4, 2017
Liberté Organic, a brand of General Mills, Minneapolis, was introduced last summer. The whole-milk yogurt comes in eight flavors, including coconut, strawberry, French lavender, mango and pomegranate. The yogurt is USDA-organic and is made without artificial colors and flavors. It’s packaged in clear containers. The suggested retail price is $1.89 per 5.5-ounce cups. The yogurt is available nationwide.
