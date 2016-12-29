Rovema’s new continuous motion bagging machine

Rovema’s BVC 260 VFFS Bagging Machine, a continuous motion, dual-axis servo packaging machine, is capable of running up to 210 cycles per minute at a maximum forming width of 260 millimeters. Equipped with real-time control technology that is fully programmable and highly user-friendly, the BVC 260 is highly flexible in terms of the sizes and styles of bags it can produce, which include pillow, flat-bottom, Stabilo (quad-seal), stand-ups, zipper recloseable and more. It is equipped with Rovema’s “premium-seal” system, which offers the option to pre-heat and then compress multilayered seal seam packing material for optimum tightness.

