DuPont Nutrition & Health's two new cheese cultures for use in soft-ripened cheese making

DuPont Nutrition & Health has two new cheese cultures for use in soft-ripened cheese making. These DuPont Danisco Choozit brand cheese cultures, Choozit ST 20 and Choozit PC Fast, are specifically designed to optimize production and consistently produce high-quality soft-ripened cheese, according to the company. The PC Fast cultures offer more rapid development of stable white rind, enabling packaging to begin earlier. And Choozit ST 20 cultures offer direct vat inoculation in the milk with an early and controlled acidification to achieve desired cheese texture.

800-255-6837; www.dupont.com