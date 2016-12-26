TIC Gums' new texture solution for non-GMO instant protein beverages
TIC Gums expanded its advanced portfolio of texture and stability solutions with Ticaloid Ultrasmooth NGMO Original, a cold water soluble hydrocolloid system for use in non-GMO instant protein beverages. The solution stabilizes and suspends instant protein beverages; and more effectively decreases astringency and the perception of particulates when compared to single ingredient stabilizers alone. It also increases viscosity, slipperiness and mouth clearing, allowing end users to experience the textural benefits upon reconstitution.
800-899-3953; ticgums.com/ultrasmooth-ngmo
