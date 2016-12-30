Verday launches its Chlorophyll Waters nationwide

Dairy Foods & BeveragesNon-Dairy Beverages

December 30, 2016
KEYWORDS chlorophyll water / functional waters / water products
Verday, a brand of Chlorophyll Brands LLC, launched its Chlorophyll Waters nationwide in the natural channel via KeHe and UNFI. With 100 milligrams of chlorophyll in each bottle, the lineup is available in four flavors: coconut, watermelon, cucumber and ginger lemongrass. The zero-calorie water contains antioxidants and has 1 gram of sugar per serving. The water has no preservatives, is non-GMO, and is vegan-and gluten-free. It’s packaged in single-serve 16-ounce bottles retailing for $3.25 each.

