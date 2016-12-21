Ingredients for Dairy ProcessorsCultures/Enzymes

DSM's cultures to reduce cheese ripening time

DSM

December 21, 2016
DSM extended its range of continental cheese solutions to enable cheesemakers to achieve a more sustainable cheese production. With DelvoCheese CT-Taste, producers of continental cheeses such as Manchego, Gouda and Edammer can cut the ripening time by up to 50%, according to the company. This blend of cultures creates a balance between aroma and acidifier cultures that allows producers to create the same taste and texture, in less time.

800-526-0189; www.dsm.com   

