Baker Cheese plans expansion at Wisconsin plant

Baker Cheese, St. Cloud, Wis., a maker of string cheese, celebrated its centennial anniversary. It calls itself one of the three largest producers of string cheese worldwide. Brian Baker is president of the fourth-generation, family-owned cheesemaker. It is planning an expansion this year to increase the employee service areas, warehouse and finished goods cooling areas.

Cellars at Jasper Hill honored at 29th annual World Cheese Awards

Harbison, a soft-ripened cheese with a bloomy rind from the Cellars at Jasper Hill, Greensboro Bend, Vt., was named the Best American Cheese at the 29th annual World Cheese Awards, organized by the Guild of Fine Food. Leelanau Raclette from Leelanau Cheese Co., Suttons Bay, Mich., also won a Super Gold medal. The overall winner in the competition, named the World Champion Cheese 2016, was Kraftkar made by Norwegian producer Tingvollost. More than 3,000 cheeses from 31 countries were judged in a single day.

Time to enter the Wisconsin U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association is accepting entries to its U.S. Championship Cheese Contest until Feb. 1. Enter at uschampioncheese.org.