Crystal Farms introduces Hispanic-style shredded cheese line

Minnetonka, Minn.-based Crystal Farms, a subsidiary of Michael Foods Inc., added a new line of Hispanic-style shredded cheeses. The four cheese varieties are quesadilla, Oaxaca, Asadero and Muenster (which is ideal in Mexican cooking because of its mild flavor and high melting factor).

The cheeses are sold in 7-ounce packages for a suggested retail price of $3.99. A 1/4-cup serving of the quesadilla contains 110 calories, 9 grams of fat and 6 grams of protein.

The shredded cheeses are available in grocery stores in Minneapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Mo.; and Omaha, Neb.

