Gatorade introduces its first organic product

Gatorade, a brand of PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y., introduced its first organic product to the brand’s sports drink portfolio: G Organic. It’s available in three flavors: lemon, strawberry and mixed berry. The lineup, which is USDA-certified organic, is available nationwide and online (at Gatorade.com or Amazon.com) packaged in single-serve, 16.9-ounce bottles for a suggested retail price of $1.69. A serving contains 120 calories, 30 grams of carbohydrates, 230 milligrams of sodium and 65 milligrams of potassium.