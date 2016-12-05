New dairy products: Misha Quark's spoonable creamy cheese

Misha Quark, New York City is a spoonable creamy cheese. It’s available in five flavors, including blueberry, strawberry rhubarb and vanilla bean coconut. The quark is made with no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives. The blueberry flavor contains 140 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 12 grams of sugar and 15 grams of protein per serving. The quark is sold in 5.3-ounce cups for a suggested retail price of $2.99. It’s available in supermarkets and specialty stores in the New York metropolitan area and through Wegmans and www.freshdirect.com.