Chobani releases its winter limited batch flavors

Chobani, Norwich, N.Y., released its winter limited-batch lineup of Greek yogurt, with two new flavors and the returning Flip Peppermint Perfection. The new flavors in the Core line are: Dulce de Leche blended and chocolate cherry blended.

The chocolate cherry flavor contains 150 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 17 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein. The suggested retail price for the blended yogurt is $1.25 and the Flip is $1.49.

The new blended Greek yogurt flavors are available nationwide through March 2017.

