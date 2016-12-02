10 new holiday-inspired dairy products

‘Tis the season for eggnog, peppermint, nutmeg and more. The holiday season is in full swing and dairy processors are jumping on board with flavors that fit in with the season. We’ve highlighted some of our favorites, including new egg nog flavors, seasonal yogurt and holiday-themed ice cream. Take a look at several new dairy products below.

Flavored eggnogs

Seattle-based Darigold introduced a new vanilla caramel-flavored eggnog for the holiday season. One half cup serving contains 180 calories, 9 grams of fat, 18 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein.

The suggested retail price is $2.99 for a 32-ounce package (one quart). It is available at select retailers in the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon and Idaho) through January 2017. The new flavor joins its other egg nog varieties: pumpkin spice, original, light and old-fashioned.

Umpqua Dairy, Roseburg, Ore., introduced peppermint-flavored egg nog for the holiday season. The new flavor joins its nog lineup that includes old-fashioned egg nog, lite egg nog and egg-free holiday nog. The suggested retail price is $2.79 to $2.99. It is available in grocery, warehouse and convenience stores throughout Western Oregon through the end of December. Read more about this egg nog here.

Pomeroy, Ohio-based Snowville Creamery launched a Spice Nog for a limited time. The suggested retail price is $7.50 for a half-gallon. A 1-cup serving contains 400 calories, 29 grams of fat, 22 grams of sugar and 11 grams of protein. It's made with milk, cream, organic cane sugar and spices. It can be purchased at approximately 40 Whole Foods Markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region; Giant Eagles throughout Columbus, Ohio; Heinen’s Grocery Stores in Cleveland, and many other retail locations.

Ice cream products

Tillamook County Creamery, Tillamook, Ore., introduced two new seasonal special batch ice cream flavors for the fall and holiday season:

White Chocolate Peppermint Bark (white chocolate ice cream mixed with peppermint crackle and bark pieces)

Pumpkin Cookie Butter (spiced pumpkin ice cream mixed with speculoos cookie pieces)

The flavors are available through December. Read more about these ice cream flavors here.



Snoqualmie Ice Cream, Snohomish, Wash., released its 2016 holiday lineup (Pumpkin Custard and Peppermint Stick Gelato), including a brand new flavor — Sun Liquor Fancy Egg Nog Custard, a non-alcoholic double-egg frozen custard is a twist on Sun Liquor Distillery’s famous Fancy Egg Nog.

The seasonal ice cream is available through the end of December. The suggested retail price is $4.99 per pint, but consumers will spend $3.50 on average because of promos, according to the company. The ice cream is old at grocery stores in the Northwest and can ship nationally at snoqualmieicecream.com.

Yogurt products

Norwich, N.Y.-based Chobani released its winter limited-batch lineup, with two new flavors and the returning Flip Peppermint Perfection.

The new flavors in the Core line are: Dulce de Leche blended and chocolate cherry blended. The chocolate cherry flavor contains 150 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 17 grams of sugar and 12 grams of protein.

The suggested retail price for the blended yogurt is $1.25 and the Flip is $1.49. The new blended Greek yogurt flavors are available nationwide through March 2017.

